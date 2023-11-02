Connect with us

Inspired Promotions

Here is how Project 200 aims to change Lives with the Bethesda Child Support Foundation

Inspired News

Guinness World Record: Lola Mewu Has Completed Her 72-Hour Painting Marathon 👏🏾👏🏾

Inspired Music News Promotions

The Music Storyteller: Blessing Manafa's Journey with Afrobeats

Events Inspired News

Elegance and Excellence: Highlights from the 8th EMY Africa Awards

Events Inspired Scoop

#TFAA17: Tobi Bakre, Asake, Veekee James and Victor Fatanmi Among Winners at The Future Awards Africa

Events Inspired News Promotions

Veuve Clicquot Announces the Winners of the Bold Woman Award In Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired Living Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Features Inspired

#BNCampusSeries: Studying Counsellor Education Helped Ameerah Yakub Attain Mental Wellness

Career Inspired

Toyosi Etim-Effiong Graces the Cover of Today's Woman Magazine

Inspired

Here is how Project 200 aims to change Lives with the Bethesda Child Support Foundation

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a world filled with potential, every child deserves the opportunity to receive quality education and build a brighter future.

Bethesda Child Support Foundation is primarily concerned with implementing education-oriented programs aimed at securing academic scholarships for out-of-school children living in slums and poor communities. In the past 22 years, the foundation has partnered with individuals and corporate organizations to provide scholarships for over 10,000 beneficiaries and has built 5 schools in 4 communities across Lagos and Ogun State.

Project 200: Transforming Lives Through Education
Project 200 is a remarkable initiative with a simple yet profound mission: to secure sponsors for 200 underprivileged children eager to attend the Bethesda School, a beacon of hope in a community with limited educational opportunities.

Project 200 is driven by an ambitious goal: to secure sponsors for 200 children in just 80 days. By sponsoring a child, you provide access to education, setting them on a path to a brighter future.

Why Sponsor a Child?
Sponsoring a child is an investment in the future. You change a life, empower communities, and create a ripple effect that positively impacts countless lives.

How You Can Help?
– Sponsor a Child: Make a direct and lasting impact with a sum of N 60,000 (for second and third terms).
– Spread the Word: Share our mission to help us reach our goal.
– Fundraise: Organize events to support our cause.
– Volunteer: Contribute your time and skills.

Join this incredible journey to provide hope, education, and a brighter future.  For more details, click here to visit the website or call Lanre Abu on 08027344809.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills
css.php