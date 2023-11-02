Here is how Project 200 aims to change Lives with the Bethesda Child Support Foundation

In a world filled with potential, every child deserves the opportunity to receive quality education and build a brighter future.

Bethesda Child Support Foundation is primarily concerned with implementing education-oriented programs aimed at securing academic scholarships for out-of-school children living in slums and poor communities. In the past 22 years, the foundation has partnered with individuals and corporate organizations to provide scholarships for over 10,000 beneficiaries and has built 5 schools in 4 communities across Lagos and Ogun State.

Project 200: Transforming Lives Through Education

Project 200 is a remarkable initiative with a simple yet profound mission: to secure sponsors for 200 underprivileged children eager to attend the Bethesda School, a beacon of hope in a community with limited educational opportunities.

Project 200 is driven by an ambitious goal: to secure sponsors for 200 children in just 80 days. By sponsoring a child, you provide access to education, setting them on a path to a brighter future.

Why Sponsor a Child?

Sponsoring a child is an investment in the future. You change a life, empower communities, and create a ripple effect that positively impacts countless lives.

How You Can Help?

– Sponsor a Child: Make a direct and lasting impact with a sum of N 60,000 (for second and third terms).

– Spread the Word: Share our mission to help us reach our goal.

– Fundraise: Organize events to support our cause.

– Volunteer: Contribute your time and skills.

Join this incredible journey to provide hope, education, and a brighter future. For more details, click here to visit the website or call Lanre Abu on 08027344809.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethesda Child Support Foundation (@mybethesda)

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme