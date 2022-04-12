Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's latest African series "Savage Beauty"

BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let Swanky Jerry Show You How to Make Heads Turn with Fashion

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa joins Ikechukwu on the latest episode of “Drinks with Killz”

BN TV Living

Overnight Oats Recipe with “The Kitchen Muse”

BN TV Music

Catch DJ Obi in the Latest Episode of "Tea with Tay"

BN TV

Red Flags in Friendships & Relationships - Watch Dadaboy Ehiz and Stephanie on "Me, Her & Everything Else"

BN TV

Oli Ekun & Ajibola Grey are a vibe and a half | Watch "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Trailer for Inkblot's “The Blood Covenant”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nimi feels insecure about Tamara - find out why in episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

BN TV

Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s latest African series “Savage Beauty”

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Netflix will be launching its next local series, “Savage Beauty“, a series that boasts a strong cast, and aims to draw in its viewers with each riveting episode this April.

The series produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa stars Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Oros Mampofu, Mpho Sebeng, John Ncamane and Slindile Nodangala.

It centres on Zinhle (Rosemary Zimu) as a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.

“Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a breakthrough skin lightener on a group of street children. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to destroy their family. She infiltrates their home and business as the new company spokesmodel and their youngest son’s girlfriend. Zinhle becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down the path of destruction. But innocent people get hurt along the way. And Zinhle’s darkness threatens to consume her whole, making her no different from her enemies. In the end, she has to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge.”

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Brain Okoli is Changing the Face of Media in the Southeast | by Dika Ofoma

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of a Loved One (2)

#BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer
css.php