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Angel Anosike, Nelson Enwerem, Toni Tones & More Showed Up in Style at the “Aba Blues” Premiere

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Angel Anosike, Nelson Enwerem, Toni Tones & More Showed Up in Style at the “Aba Blues” Premiere

The Aba Blues premiere was a masterclass in Nollywood glamour, with Angel Anosike, Jidekene Achufusi, Prince Nelson, and Toni Tones delivering standout red carpet looks. Produced by Barbara Babarinsa and directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme, the film arrives in cinemas nationwide this Friday, March 20, 2026.
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A collage from the Aba Blues movie premiere featuring Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson, and Toni Tones in stunning red carpet attire.

A collage from the Aba Blues movie premiere featuring Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson, and Toni Tones in stunning red carpet attire.

There is nothing quite like a Nollywood premiere to remind us why we love this industry so much. This past weekend, the stars aligned for the highly anticipated premiere of “Aba Blues,” and let’s just say the brief was stunning and everyone understood it! From vintage-inspired silhouettes to bold, contemporary African couture, the red carpet was a vibrant celebration of our creative spirit.

We spotted the film’s leads, Angel Anosike, Jidekene Achufusi, and Nelson Enwerem, looking every bit the movie stars they are, while the ever-stylish Toni Tones did not disappoint with her signature flair. The red carpet was further elevated by the presence of Nollywood favourites like Omawunmi Dada, Anita Ukah, Tobi Bakre, and Dorathy Bachor, whose stunning looks made it a night to remember and a vibrant celebration of our creative spirit.

Nollywood actress Angel Anosike posing in a floor-length, embellished crimson red gown with a sheer dramatic cape for the Aba Blues movie premiere.

Nollywood actress Angel Anosike posing in a floor-length, embellished crimson red gown with a sheer dramatic cape for the Aba Blues movie premiere. Photo Credit: Angel Anosike/Instagram

Beyond the glitz, there is a deeply moving story waiting for us on the big screen that explores the vibrant, commercial city of Aba in 1989. Aba Blues is a period romantic drama that follows Amara, played by Angel Anosike, whose life is turned upside down when her high school sweetheart, Dirim, portrayed by Jidekene Achufusi, unexpectedly reappears.

As old feelings resurface and memories return, her husband Uzor, played by Prince Nelson, must fight for the heart of the woman he loves, creating a beautifully layered story about flawed people navigating the complicated rhythm of loyalty and ambition.

Produced by Barbara Babarinsa for FilmOne Studios and Inkblot Productions, the film features an impressive cast including Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Akintola, and Patience Ozokwor, and was written and directed by the visionary Jack’enneth Opukeme. If you’re wondering when you can catch this soulful journey, you won’t have to wait long as Aba Blues hits cinemas nationwide this Friday, March 20, 2026.

See how the cast and guest showed up:

Angel Anosike

 

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A post shared by Angel Anosike. (@angel.anosike)

Nelson Enwerem

 

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A post shared by Prince Nelson (@princenelsonenwerem)

Omowunmi Dada

 

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A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Jide Kene

Anita Ukah

 

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A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Toni Tones

 

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A post shared by Toni Tones 🦋 (@iamtonitones)

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