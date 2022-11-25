The Okposo Family Release Official Statement On The Passing of Sammie Okposo

It’s still difficult to wrap our heads around the passing of gospel singer Sammie Okposo.

Various reports about the singer’s passing have circulated, but the Okposo family have released an official statement about his passing.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hector Okposo stated, “Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. More details about the burial will be communicated soon. We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels.”

The statement went on to say that, “We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Okposo family for this loss.