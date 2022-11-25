Connect with us

Music

The Okposo Family Release Official Statement On The Passing of Sammie Okposo

Music

Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti & Blaqbonez on "What A Time To Bee Alive" Album

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Esther Osaji feat. Tope Alabi - Kíló Wó Odi Jericho

Music

New Music: Oxlade feat. Mayorkun - Bad Boy

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez talks "Stealing" his Name, Accidental Journey into Rap & Album "Young Preacher" on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Music Scoop

New Music: Mista Styles - Good Life

Music Scoop

Here’s Proof That Davido Truly Knows How To Make Good Music

Events Music News Scoop

Blaise Beatz, Cobhams Asuquo, DJ Lambo & YBNL Win 2022 Beatz Awards | See Full List

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid Perform "Money & Love" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Music

New Music: Lady Donli - Hello Lady

Music

The Okposo Family Release Official Statement On The Passing of Sammie Okposo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Sammie Okposo

It’s still difficult to wrap our heads around the passing of gospel singer Sammie Okposo.

Various reports about the singer’s passing have circulated, but the Okposo family have released an official statement about his passing.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hector Okposo stated, “Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. More details about the burial will be communicated soon. We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels.”

The statement went on to say that, “We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Okposo family for this loss.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists

Tola Oladiji: Tips To Help You Prepare a Research Paper

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke
css.php