Get Ready for Winning Edge 2022! With Funke Felix-Adejumo, Nathaniel Bassey, Jerry Eze, Jumoke Adenowo | January 15th 

Preacher, Female Enthusiast and Philanthropist, Funke Felix-Adejumo has concluded plans to celebrate, empower and inspire women worldwide with the annual Women on the Winning Edge Conference. Preacher, Female Enthusiast and Philanthropist,has concluded plans to celebrate, empower and inspire women worldwide with the annualConference.

This year’s word, prayer, and worship conference will host top Ministers like Jerry Eze, Jumoke Adenowo, Bishop Felix Adejumo, Sola Adesakin, and celebrated Gospel artists like Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Beejay Sax, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo, and Sinach. Also, legendary gospel icon, evangelist Ebenezer Obey will be ministering in songs in what is arguably Nigeria’s largest gathering of women.

This FREE event, will hold on;

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 9 am prompt,

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos

It promises to be different, bigger, and better.

FREE buses have been made available from different locations across the city of Lagos.

For more information, call 08180299999, follow @ffadejumo on Instagram or visit www.funkefelixadejumo.org

Sponsored Content