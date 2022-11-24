New Music + Video: Esther Osaji feat. Tope Alabi – Kíló Wó Odi Jericho

After the release of her spirit-filled remarkable album titled “Pursue Overtake And Recover All,” phenomenal, vibrant contemporary Christian music minister Esther Osaji is here with an impressive live release of “Kíló Wó Odi Jericho” featuring Tope Alabi.

This latest release dishes out hot sounds that will bless your heart and renew your spirit. It was performed live at Worship Untamed – Like The Wind!

Stream here.

Watch the video below: