Connect with us

BN TV Living

Catch Enioluwa Adeoluwa in Episode 1 of "Mercy's Menu" (Season 3)

BN TV Movies & TV

"Flawsome" star Bisola Aiyeola Discusses Real-Life Sisterhood, "Ifeyinwa" & Working With Co-Lead Actors | Watch

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Esther Osaji feat. Tope Alabi - Kíló Wó Odi Jericho

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Blessing & Stan Nze talk Love Language on New Vlog

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh Is Back With A New Vlog | Watch

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez talks "Stealing" his Name, Accidental Journey into Rap & Album "Young Preacher" on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

BN TV

Angel & Enioluwa talk about stereotypes in Nigeria on "Of Blood, Bones and Water"

BN TV Career

TechCabal Launches TV Show on Africa’s Tech Future - "The Next Wave" | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid Perform "Money & Love" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Beauty & Adekunle team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV

Catch Enioluwa Adeoluwa in Episode 1 of “Mercy’s Menu” (Season 3)

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The most anticipated kitchen talk show, “Mercy’s Menu,” is back!

Hosted by Nollywood actress and the ever-gorgeous Mercy Johnson Okojie, the first episode of this season features beauty and lifestyle brand influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa as they prepare boli, fish, and oporo sauce.

While whipping up the delicious meal, Enioluwa spoke on family, friends, brand influence, education, relationship status, his rise to fame, and plans for the future.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists

Tola Oladiji: Tips To Help You Prepare a Research Paper

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke
css.php