Catch Enioluwa Adeoluwa in Episode 1 of “Mercy’s Menu” (Season 3)

The most anticipated kitchen talk show, “Mercy’s Menu,” is back!

Hosted by Nollywood actress and the ever-gorgeous Mercy Johnson Okojie, the first episode of this season features beauty and lifestyle brand influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa as they prepare boli, fish, and oporo sauce.

While whipping up the delicious meal, Enioluwa spoke on family, friends, brand influence, education, relationship status, his rise to fame, and plans for the future.

Watch the new episode below: