In today’s episode of “Unpack With Nay,” Angel Anosike sits down with the dynamic and multifaceted Alex Unusual for a heartfelt conversation.

Alex delves deep into what truly makes her “unusual”: her experiences with cyber bullies, the past traumas that shaped her, and her ongoing journey of personal growth and healing.

Throughout the discussion, Alex remains unfiltered and grounded in her truth, offering an honest and powerful narrative that will leave you with a deeper understanding of her strength and resilience.

Watch below: