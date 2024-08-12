Connect with us

Watch the Teaser for Chude Jideonwo’s New Docu-Series “Daniel vs Ekweremadu – The Battle Over One Man’s Kidney”

Two years ago, the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu were arrested by the London Metropolitan Police. They faced accusations of attempting to “smuggle a child to the United Kingdom to harvest organs,” as reported. The couple was alleged to have sought to persuade doctors at the Royal Free Hospital in London to perform an £80,000 transplant on a donor presented as their daughter Sonia Ekweremadu’s cousin.

In March 2023, a jury found the Ekweremadus guilty. Ike Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking, while Beatrice received a four-year and six-month sentence.

Now, in an exclusive new docu-series, “Daniel vs Ekweremadu – The Battle Over One Man’s Kidney,” media personality Chude Jideonwo, host of “WithChude,” delves into the harrowing details of this case. The series, shot in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, explores:

  • The shocking circumstances surrounding a powerful Nigerian politician’s desperate quest for a kidney for his seriously ill daughter.
  • The allegations of trafficking a 21-year-old trader from Lagos, forcibly seizing his passport and attempting to take his organ.
  • How the Metropolitan Police received a tip-off about the Ekweremadus’ arrival in London, leading to their arrest directly on the plane at Heathrow.
  • The reasons behind the victim’s decision to flee from the London flat where he was kept, leading him to report the situation to the authorities.
  • The current status of the victim, the last contact with his family, and the ongoing fears for his safety.

This docu-series, premiering on Friday, August 23rd and Friday, August 30th, offers unprecedented access to the prosecutors, the hospital involved, and features exclusive interviews with the victim’s family, who are speaking on camera for the first time.

Watch the teaser below:

 

