Ric Hassani’s Live Performance of ‘I’m Falling in Love’ Captures a Love That Feels Certain

Ric Hassani has released a live performance video of “I’m Falling in Love,” a song from his album “Afro Love.” With the band dressed in white behind him, he keeps it simple – just his voice, the music, and the feeling behind the words.

“I’m Falling in Love” is about love that feels certain. Ric Hassani sings about meeting his partner on Valentine’s Day, “It was Valentine’s, the day was red,” and how he believes their love is fate. He prays about it, gives thanks, and embraces how love has changed his world. For him, love is more than just a feeling; it’s something he trusts and celebrates.

Watch the live performance below.