No Crust, No Fuss—Just Pure Bliss with This Basque Cheesecake Recipe by Spice Bangla

Discover how to make a rich, creamy Loaf Pan Basque Cheesecake with a beautifully caramelised top and a luscious, custard-like centre.
3 hours ago

For those moments when you’re craving something sweet yet savoury, step into your kitchen, grab some flour, and whip up this deliciously indulgent Loaf Pan Basque Cheesecake.

What sets this cheesecake apart from the classic versions is its beautifully caramelised, crustless exterior and irresistibly creamy interior. Baked at a high temperature, it develops a signature burnt top while remaining light, airy, and rich in flavour.

To make this delightful treat, you’ll need cream cheese (at room temperature), granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla essence, salt, heavy cream (at room temperature), and all-purpose flour.

In this recipe video, Toma of Spice Bangla walks you through the process of creating a decadent Basque cheesecake with a perfectly charred top and a luscious, melt-in-the-mouth centre. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned baker, her clear and easy-to-follow instructions will guide you to cheesecake perfection.

With its deep golden top and silky, pale interior, this loaf pan cheesecake is as stunning as it is delicious.

Watch how she makes it below!

