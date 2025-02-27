L.A.X’s “Lockdown” Visuals Bring Love & Drama to the Screen

L.A.X has released the visuals for “Lockdown,” the first single off his upcoming album “Nobody Like Zaza.” Set to drop in early April, the album will feature 13 tracks, including previously released singles “Loke” and “Let Me Know,” which featured Taves and Ayo Maff.

The visuals open with L.A.X and his love interest caught in a heated argument inside a car on the highway. Tension rises as she steps out and fires a shot. The mood then shifts to scenes of them driving together, sharing carefree moments in the kitchen, and simply vibing, showing love’s highs and lows. It all comes full circle with another argument outside, leaving things open-ended.

“Lockdown” is about the kind of love that takes over completely. L.A.X sings about being all in, unable to resist, and fully consumed by the feeling.

Watch below.