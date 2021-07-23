Connect with us

Erica & Laycon Are Good!

Chinonye Chukwu's next film stars Whoopi Goldberg & Danielle Deadwyler

Tonto Dikeh makes Nollywood Comeback with "Beggars Children" | Check Out the BTS Photos

From BBNaija to Hosting a new TV Show! Tobi Bakre headlines TECNO's Phantom Xtraordinaire Show

Chef Eros sits with Adeolu Adefarasin to discuss the power of branding on “Shop Talk”

And So It Begins... Watch Episode 5 of "Rumour Has It" on BN TV

David Oyelowo plays Netflix's "Truth or BS" to Bust Some Myths Surrounding "The Water Man"

Azeez Finally Realizes the True Nature of Balikis' Abduction in Episode 8 of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2

Hey, Big Brother Naija Fans in the UK & Nigeria! You can Stream on SHOWMAX - Subscribe Today

MultiChoice offers Promos Back to Back! A Look at past offers and the current "Biggie Goals" Promo

BBNaija lockdown fans were delivered a surprise when news broke that ex-housemates Erica and Laycon have settled their differences.

Erica took to her story on Friday to share a video with Laycon with the hashtag #WeAreGood. Laycon also took to his story to share a video of himself and Erica hanging out.

Recall that there was bad blood among the housemates, which resulted in a disqualification from the show. When questioned about their relationship during the reunion show, they still revealed they hadn’t resolved their disagreement.

We admit – we’re glad to hear this.

