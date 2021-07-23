Erica & Laycon Are Good!

BBNaija lockdown fans were delivered a surprise when news broke that ex-housemates Erica and Laycon have settled their differences.

Erica took to her story on Friday to share a video with Laycon with the hashtag #WeAreGood. Laycon also took to his story to share a video of himself and Erica hanging out.

Watch the video below:

Recall that there was bad blood among the housemates, which resulted in a disqualification from the show. When questioned about their relationship during the reunion show, they still revealed they hadn’t resolved their disagreement.

We admit – we’re glad to hear this.