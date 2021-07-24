Kehinde Bankole, Chimezie Imo & Seyi Kayode star in Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Directorial Debut “Listening Ears” | Watch

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi‘s directorial debut “Listening Ears” has finally premiered.

It stars Kehinde Bankole, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe, Instagram comedian Adeherself, IsBae U, Nollywood newcomers Seyi Kayode and Okusanya Ololade.

The newly released film follows the life of a beautiful rigid young woman who tries to find love but finds love in a strange place. Unfortunately, the love story is about to be cut short by a terminal ailment.

You can watch the film on YouTube by clicking this link.

Check out the cast poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)