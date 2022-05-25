“Collision Course”, “Eagle Wings” & “Citation” Will Be Opening The Nollywood Travel Film Festival

Bolanle Austen-Peters‘ “Collision Course“, Kunle Afolayan‘s “Citation” and Paul Apel Papel‘s “Eagle Wings” have been selected as the opening films for this year’s Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF), at the Harlem Theatre in Athens, Greece, which will take place from May 27 to May 29, 2022. While Moses Inwang‘s “Lockdown” will be the closing film.

The NTFF will show movies made by Nigerians living abroad to new and existing audiences around the world. This will help Nigerian movies reach new markets.

Bolanle Austen-Peters shared the good news on Instagram on Wednesday. “Another feather to Collision Course off to Greece as we open the “Athens Nollywood Film Festival” as the Opening night film,” she captioned the post. She also added that the feature film will be coming to Netflix soon.

“Collision Course,” tells the story of the two worlds of a law enforcement officer and an aspiring musician whose worlds collide. It is a depiction of the realities of the average policeman and a young music artist. It stars Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Ade Laoye, Kenneth Okolie, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bimbo Manuel, Gregory Ojefua, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), Kalu Ikeagwu, and Nobert Young.

The feature film was the official closing film for this year’s Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in 2021, winning two awards at the AMAAs and Best Movie (West Africa) at the AMVCA in 2022.

Also, Kunle Afolayan took to his Instagram to let his fans know he is heading to Athens for the festival.