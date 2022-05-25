Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

We're Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Collision Course", "Eagle Wings" & "Citation" Will Be Opening The Nollywood Travel Film Festival

Scoop Sweet Spot

Here are 9 things Maraji has Learned Since Becoming a Mom

Scoop Sweet Spot

AY & Mabel Makun Took Their Daughter Ayomide To Church in Grand Style | See Photos

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr, Portable, Tems & Wizkid Nominated for Headies | See Full List

Nollywood Scoop

10 Times Osas Ighodaro Looked Divine

Living Scoop

33 Countries & Counting! Meet the South African Journalist who Quit Her Job to Travel Around Africa

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Ify & Jude Okoye Pulled Out All the Stops to Celebrate their Son Ethan's First Birthday | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Official Cast Posters for Play Network Studios' “Glamour Girls”

Events Scoop Weddings

See All the Fab #AsoEbiBella Guests at Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding

Scoop

We’re Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

Published

5 mins ago

 on

It’s Africa Day!

Every year on May 25, African nations celebrate Africa Day. African Freedom Day is celebrated annually to mark the founding of the Organization of African Unity, today is known as the African Union.

The date of May 25 was selected to commemorate Africa Day since it is the anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity on that day in 1963.

And we’re celebrating the unique cultural diversity with some of the beautiful attire worn in different parts of the continent.

Scroll down and rep your culture in the comments!

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG

BN Prose: Broken by Titilayo Olurin

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Making Positive Affirmations Work for You

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer
css.php