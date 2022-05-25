We’re Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

It’s Africa Day!

Every year on May 25, African nations celebrate Africa Day. African Freedom Day is celebrated annually to mark the founding of the Organization of African Unity, today is known as the African Union.

The date of May 25 was selected to commemorate Africa Day since it is the anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity on that day in 1963.

And we’re celebrating the unique cultural diversity with some of the beautiful attire worn in different parts of the continent.

Scroll down and rep your culture in the comments!

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9