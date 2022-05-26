Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Traditional Wedding was an Awesome Display of Love & Culture

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

Nollywood’s rising star, Ini Dima-Okojie, who recently starred in the Netflix Original Series “Blood Sisters“, tied the knot traditionally to the love of her life, Abasi Ene-Obong, the founder and CEO of 54gene, an African genomics company building the world’s first pan-African biobank, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Ini Dima-Okojie in Efik attire for her 2nd look

Abasi Ene-Obong in Efik attire

Ini and Abasi announced their engagement on social media in June 2021, marking the beginning of their forever journey. Abasi proposed after two years of courtship. The couple got legally married on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong at their civil ceremony

The traditional wedding ceremony took place at Harbour Point, a luxurious event centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. Ini and Abasi were joined by their two loving families, as well as a large crowd of 1000 supportive friends, celebrity guests, and well-wishers.

Wedding hall decor

Friends praying for Ini Dima-Okojie

The celebration was a unique blend of two Nigerian cultures: Edo and Calabar. Ini, who is from Edo state, was styled by renowned Nigerian designer Tubo for her Edo attire and after-party appearance, while Lanre Dasilva turned her into the royal Calabar bride.

The Couple with their friends

Watch this fun wedding recap:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

We expected Ini’s ever-chic look since she always lived up to her fashionable persona. She is a fashion icon who appears on every best-dressed list. We, like all of her followers, were excited to see her wedding attire, and we were not disappointed!

Ini Dima-Okojie 1st outfit- Edo bride

Ini Dima-Okojie 2nd outfit- Efik bride

Ini Dima-Okojie’s After Party look

Roby Ekpo, Master of Ceremony, and music celebrities such as Wande Coal, DJ Crowd Controller, Chiké, Event Compere Jimmie, and others thrilled the wedding party guests.

The Bride and her mother

Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie

#AChocolateLoveStory was a star-studded occasion as the Nollywood industry gathered to celebrate their colleague’s traditional wedding.

L to R: Kate Henshaw, Lala Akindoju, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara

Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bovi, Waje, Omawumi, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, and many more. Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Tubobereni, the celebrity fashion designers who created the gorgeous bride’s gowns, were also there.

Waje and Omawumi

L to R: Bovi, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Kehinde and Debola Williams

L to R: Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello

The wedding was indeed a vibrant traditional function and every minute of it was filled with beauty and glamour. There certainly was no shortage of good vibes, and love to last a lifetime.

Bride’s friends in their bridal robes

Ini Dima-Okojie with her sisters

Pretty Mike and Noble Igwe

Wande Coal performing at the After-Party

Wedding Cake

Credits:
Photography: @the.alfe @tmoorphotography

