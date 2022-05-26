From The DMs to a Romantic Rooftop Proposal! Relish Queenet & Michael’s #BNBling Moment

Love is so divine! How it builds up from one random moment to becoming one of the most important parts of your life can not be downplayed.

Today, we’re taking in the sweetness of this love through the eyes of lovebirds, Queenet and Michael. For these two, it started with a random conversation between Queenet and her friend. This conversation led Queenet to slide into Michael’s DM and now here we are, drooling over their perfect rooftop proposal in the beautiful city of Dubai. We can’t help our excitement for the couple as the smile on their faces and love in their eyes tell a similar story – that love is indeed beautiful.

Enjoy these beautiful photos from their proposal and their love story just how Queenet shares it below.

Their love story as shared by Queenet:

Our love story started with an Instagram DM but before that, let me explain how he came into the picture. I had a very close friend in University who indirectly introduced him to me. She came into my room telling me beautiful stories about her relationship and I asked her if her boyfriend had a single friend so I can enjoy this sweet love too, lol.

She told me his name is Michael and I asked for his Instagram handle just to see what he looks like. I followed instantly and waited for my friend to leave my room. As soon as she left, I sent him a message, “Hello, I’m Queenet” and the rest is a beautiful history. We went on a date a few days later and till today I can’t explain the energy I felt meeting him. He was so shy to meet me and couldn’t even keep eye contact with me for long. Michael is the true definition of ‘tall, dark and handsome”, he’s so smart and always calm.

Honestly, I didn’t take the relationship seriously at first because I had just left a long relationship a month before I met Michael. I fell in love with him slowly and then all at once. I am eternally grateful to share this journey called Life with Michael. He’s my friend, best friend, lover and now my husband-to-be. Love is beautiful with the right person.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Bride-to-be: @ihuoma_eze

Planner: @proposalboutique