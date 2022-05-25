BN Bridal: The RIVINI SS23 Collection By Rita Vinieris Exudes Modern Perfection

It is not news that the bride is the star of her wedding day. As the big day approaches, one of the major things that every bride hopes to get right is her dress. After all, a star has got to shine!

For every bride, the metrics for her perfect dress differ. However, some things are constant – we’re talking comfort and undeniable beauty. Design brand, Rita Vinieris has released her latest bridal collection, the RIVINI Spring/Summer 23 collection. The dresses in this collection exude modern perfection and class without compromising simplicity and comfort. Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

Making simple as simple as possible with new energy to lift spirits, spark joy and invite all to the celebration. Through emotional staggered layers, rare romantic touches and cloudy volumes, tried-and-true classics are reinterpreted to still hold a modern interest. Fluid lines and sculptural construction of ethereal textures and luscious silks, organically drape the body creating voluminous and pure silhouettes. The spirit is modern and undiluted.

Check out the collection below.

Credit

Design Brand: @ritavinieris