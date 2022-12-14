Every Bride has a Chance to Stand Out in the Alyne FW’23 Collection By Rita Vinieris

We believe that every bride can infuse art and luxury into her wedding looks. In this stellar body of work by Rita Vinieris, every bride gets a chance to choose from a range of artistic and elegant styles for their big day.

In the Alyne collection, we agree that each dress is a pure work of art! It is an array of bridal dresses carefully created using the most delicate materials like silk, liquid shimmer and pearls. Featuring 10 dresses, any bride has the chance to choose what best fits her style in order to stand out on her big day.

Here is what the design brand has to say about the collection:

Inspired by that moment of daytime before sunset when magical moments emerge and refractive beauty is illuminated. The modern radiance of Fall 2023 is captured by an array of Italian silks, liquid shimmer, hand-painted tulle and sprinkles of pearls. The harmonious balance of majestic and architectural silhouettes ignites lucid dreaming. Stay golden.

Check out the collection below



Look 01 – Cassidy

Strapless ballgown with beaded laceneckline detail and detachable lace sleeves

Look 02- Kinsley (With Train)

Long sleeve embroidered lace sheath and crepe with detachable tulle overskirt train

Look 03 – Evelyn

Sweetheart neckline crepe sheath with empire bow detail accented with buttons down back

Look 04 – Hazel

Strapless gown with fit and flare skirt in sequin embroidered lace with 3D floral appliques and detachable ruched sleeves

Look 05 – Leah

Illusion neckline off-the shoulder long sleeve crepe ballgown with buttons down back and bow

Look 06 – Hanna

Sculpted strapless v-neckline fit and flare gown with pleated gore back skirt detail and buttons

Look 07 – Brynn

Satin fit and flare with beaded empire bodice and detachable beaded lace sleeves

Look 08 – Mackenzie

Satin off the shoulder draped ballgown with buttons down back

Look 09 – Vivian

Crepe sheath with sweetheart corseted bodice in 3D Chantilly lace, accented with detachable lace sleeves and cascading tulle streamers

Look 10 – Harper

Ballerina bodice pleated satin ballgown with slit, pockets and back bow detail

Credits

Design Brand: @ritavinieris