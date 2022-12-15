Love Found Adeola & Abimbola on Instagram! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

We can not stop talking about the beauty of love! It amazes us every time how it always finds a way of bringing together, people who are meant to be.

Love never gave up on Adeola and Abimbola. The lovebirds attended the same university and even though they never got a chance to meet, fate brought them together on the streets of Instagram. Now we have a wedding in sight and we can not contain our joy for them! The hearty smiles in their pre-wedding photos are so beautiful to see! You will definitely feel their sweet love in all their photos.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.



How we met

By the bride, Adeola:

It’s funny how living and studying in the same state and university, but our paths never crossed till mid-December, 8 years later. I met Abimbola on the street of Instagram where he was brought up as a friend suggestion. I checked through his page and he happened to be a photographer. I messaged him, commented on his work and showed my interest in modelling for him.

From there, we became friends, talking almost every day. We talked about everything, work, dreams, and life plans but didn’t meet physically. All these intimate conversations with a stranger yet we were so comfortable opening up to each other. We decided to meet for the first time and he came down to Ibadan. I still remember what he wore, where we had our first date and how the date went. We talked more every day and always looked forward to the next conversation.

We became good friends and over time, our friendship got stronger. Well, fast forward to a month later, he called me, asked me out to be his girlfriend and it was a yes(weirdest proposal ever😂). He was shocked and wanted to reconfirm what I said and we had a video call where he asked me again.

He was so happy, he took a screenshot of us while talking that day to keep a record, and asked me to send him a voice note to confirm accepting his proposal (to be his girlfriend oo😂), all for record purposes he said😂 A year after, he popped the question and the proposal turned out to be the weirdest ever as well 😂 and now we are here, forever to go.

Credits

Bride @_adeola_odus

Photography @promzimedia | @promziweddings