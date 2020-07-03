You’ve Got to See the Official Trailer for “Eagle Wings” starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

The first trailer for the upcoming film “Eagle Wings“, an airforce story directed by Paul Apel Papel has premiered.

The trailer features Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakub Mohammed, Uzee Usman, Saeed Mohammed, Abdul U. Zada, Patience Ujah and Jamila Yahaya.

Shot in Kaduna, Abuja and Maiduguri, “Eagle Wings” follows true accounts of the tragic experiences of an Air Force fighter pilot in the heat of insurgency. According to Papel Films, it is backed by the Nigerian Air Force.

Watch the trailer below: