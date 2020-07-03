Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Eagle Wings" starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Preye Get Tunde on His Side? Find Out On this Episode of Ndani TV's "Phases" Season 2 (Episode 5)

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Jemimah's Super Easy Doughnut Recipe

BN TV

Find out what's Eating Leo up on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

BN TV

Regina Daniels' Reality Show "Our Circle" is Here

BN TV

Let's Make Yummy Plantain Moi Moi with Sisi Jemimah

BN TV

Will Zamo Find Dineo? Find out on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

BN TV

Who Controls the Money in a Marriage? Adanna & David Weigh In

BN TV

Lagosians & Traffic! Sisi Yemmie is Back with a New Episode of “Sisi Weekly”

BN TV

Why Can't We Like People that Actually Like Us? - Toke Makinwa on a New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

You’ve Got to See the Official Trailer for “Eagle Wings” starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The first trailer for the upcoming film “Eagle Wings“, an airforce story directed by Paul Apel Papel has premiered.

The trailer features Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakub Mohammed, Uzee Usman, Saeed Mohammed, Abdul U. Zada, Patience Ujah and Jamila Yahaya.

Shot in Kaduna, Abuja and Maiduguri, “Eagle Wings” follows true accounts of the tragic experiences of an Air Force fighter pilot in the heat of insurgency. According to Papel Films, it is backed by the Nigerian Air Force.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

Advertisement
css.php