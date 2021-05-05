Connect with us

New Trailer Alert! Watch Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tony Umez & Jidekene Achufusi in Moses Inwang's Upcoming Movie "Lockdown"

Keep Up with the New Talents in Episode 6 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

Don Jazzy reveals more on His Past Marriage in Interview with BBC News Pidgin

Thrilling! You Should See the Second Teaser for Upcoming Movie “My Village People”?

Muyiwa Ademola's Forthcoming Movie "Sin City" says 'No to Drug Abuse' | Watch the Official Trailer

This "BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell" Documentary explores the 'Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria'

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Basketmouth's Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” is so Hilarious | Watch

See How Adanna & David Handle being Pregnant with Two Toddlers

The First Teaser for "Devil in Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Moses Inwang has dropped the official trailer for his upcoming movie “Lockdown”, ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed by Moses Inwang, “Lockdown” stars Omotola Jalade-EkeindeSola Sobowale, Emem Inwang, Chioma Akpotha, Tony Umez, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Jide Kene Achifusi (Swanky JKA), Nobert Young, Josh 2 Funny, Yomi Black, BamBam, Ada Ameh, Ben Touitou, Charles Awurum to mention a few.

The film tells of the coincidental and chaotic meeting of six individuals from different works of life, as a result of a sudden government-imposed lockdown, following the outbreak of a pandemic. Forced to share the same four walls, professional and character flaws are exposed and an unexpected romance story erupts from the chaos.

The film, which was scheduled to premiere at the NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival, will no longer be shown. Moses Inwang disclosed the cause in an Instagram post was due to a post-production delay.

He wrote:

It saddens me to announce that my latest film, Lockdown, will no longer open or premiere at the NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival due to a delay in post-production. It’s a disappointing situation for me given how highly I regard the festival and how much people in the diaspora would have loved this film because of it’s timely theme, one that is affecting everyone worldwide. I’ve had a couple of films in selection in previous editions but it would have been a great honour to open the festival this time.

That being said, this situation is also an opportunity for young filmmakers to shine and I am happy to see a first-time director open the festival this year with the film “All Na Vibes”.

As for Lockdown, one of the best films you all will see this year and for a lifetime, it will definitely be out in Nigerian cinemas nationwide from May 28th.

I wish NollywoodWeek a successful online edition and look forward to seeing you all in the cinemas from the 28th of May to see the blockbuster film ‘Lockdown’.

Watch the trailer here:

