Freedom Looks & Sounds Like Ruby Gyang’s New EP “FREE”

Singer-songwriter Ruby Gyang has unveiled her new EP, “FREE,” a five-track masterpiece that captures her heart, truth, and transformative journey. Staying true to its name, “FREE” is a soulful exploration of love, pain, healing, and resilience.

“FREE, my new EP, is more than just music; it’s a reflection of my life’s most defining moments,” Ruby shares. “Each song tells a story—of breaking free from fear, of learning to forgive, of rediscovering my strength, and of embracing the love that changed everything.”

Reflecting on her inspiration, Ruby opens up about overcoming toxic relationships, embracing forgiveness, and finding empowerment in motherhood. She also highlights the struggles of body image and the journey to self-acceptance, themes she hopes will resonate with listeners.

“So here it is—FREE, a celebration of healing, resilience, and self-love,” she says. “I hope it inspires you, moves you, and reminds you that you, too, can find freedom in letting go and embracing who you truly are.”

Stream the EP below: