Have You Tried Edikang Ikong Rice Yet? Diary of a Kitchen Lover Shows How to Make It

3 hours ago

Everyone knows Edikang Ikong soup, but what happens when you bring the same rich flavours to a plate of rice? You get Edikang ikong rice.

Diary of a Kitchen Lover is showing us that the best meals are born from a little experimentation. This dish combines all the richness of Edikang ikong soup with rice, resulting in a satisfying, one-pot meal made with tender goat meat, periwinkle, stockfish, ugu leaves, waterleaf, scotch bonnet peppers, palm oil, and crayfish.

Curious about how it all comes together? Watch the video below to see the step-by-step process.

