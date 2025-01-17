Watch King Promise in “Eyes Dried Over” Visualiser feat. Tom Walker

Connect with us

BN TV

Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise has unveiled the visualiser for his song “Eyes Dried Over,” featuring Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker.

“Eyes Dried Over” explores themes of resilience and healing in the face of pain and loss. The song delves into coping mechanisms, such as using alcohol as an escape, while also highlighting the importance of self-reliance and protecting one’s energy. It reflects on the grieving process, acknowledging the emotional scars, but ultimately focusing on personal growth and staying true to oneself. The track masterfully blends vulnerability and strength, offering a message of hope and renewal despite life’s challenges.

Watch the visualiser below:

