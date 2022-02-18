New Music: Tito Da.Fire – Abibeji

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The vibrant Afro-fusion singer, Tito Da Fire, releases “Abibeji“, his thumping new track that reveals his love penchant.

“Abibeji” was produced by Sharnor and, when translated means “my girl would give birth to a set of twins,” is Tito Da.Fire’s first single for 2022, following his 2021 “Kokoro” single. It is a romantic wedding number that makes people think of weddings.

The track boasts melodious and relatable lyrics that show Tito Da.Fire’s sincerity is evidenced in “I’ve found myself a Treasure, I’ve found my World, Found the woman weh go truly complete me, I tire sing love songs but you give me new reason, Your love e day make me to release this…Put the ring right on your finger (forever)…Baby Abibeji B’Oluwa Ba fe, Iyawo Abibeji B’Oluwa Ba fe”.

It switches seamlessly between English, Pidgin, and Efik hooks, with a strong percussive dance rhythm reminiscent of age-old homegrown vibes. The track re-echos Tito Da.Fire’s impressive musical prowess, which glows with each new record, as it did on his previous single, “Kokoro.”

Listen to the track below:

Download/stream “Abibeji” HERE.

