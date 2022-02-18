It's No Longer Buju... Call Him By His New Name 'BNXN'

Say hello to the new ‘BNXN.’

The singer announced on Friday that he’s changing his professional name from Buju to BNXN. “It’s no longer “Buju”. Call me “Benson” written as ‘BNXN,” he tweeted. The official announcement came with a video from the artist himself.

Its no longer “Buju”

Call me “Benson” written as ‘BNXN’ 🧑🏽‍🦱🏁 pic.twitter.com/MTqpZiRWet — BNXN (@Bujutoyourears) February 17, 2022

This comes on the heels of an international collaboration with British rapper Jae 5. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!