It's No Longer Buju... Call Him By His New Name 'BNXN'

New Music: Simi - Sare

New EP: Asake - Ololade

Listen to Blaqbonez's New Single "Commander"

New Music: DJ Tunez feat. Rexxie & Mohbad - MMM

New Music: Asa - Ocean

New Video: Tomi Owó - Through The Never

DJ Neptune returns with music video for "Hustle" featuring SA's Focalistic

New Music: Tito Da.Fire - Abibeji

Asake premieres visuals for "Omo Ope" featuring Olamide

It's No Longer Buju… Call Him By His New Name 'BNXN'

2 hours ago

Say hello to the new ‘BNXN.’

The singer announced on Friday that he’s changing his professional name from Buju to BNXN. “It’s no longer “Buju”. Call me “Benson” written as ‘BNXN,” he tweeted. The official announcement came with a video from the artist himself.

This comes on the heels of an international collaboration with British rapper Jae 5. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!

