Tiwa Savage Just Shared Some BTS Shots From Her Debut Film “Water and Garri” Premiering on May 10

“Water and Garri,” a feature film by singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 10. The drama tells the story of Aisha (Savage), an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native home after 10 years away in the U.S., following a family bereavement. At home, things have changed—violence has escalated and tensions have been high.

As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind. Filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, the feature entails gripping cinematography and storytelling. The drama also stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Directed by Meji Alabi, “Water and Garri” is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer. This film marks Tiwa Savage’s debut feature film. She also wrote and performed the original soundtrack and serves as an executive producer.

See behind-the-scenes photos from the movie:

Prime Video will launch the movie “Water and Garri,” exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 10.