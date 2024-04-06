Scarlet Gomez talks about Her Role in “Wura” as She makes Akara Waffles & Custard in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

This week’s episode of “Mercy’s Menu,” a cooking show hosted by Mercy Johnson Okogie, features Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez as a special guest.

Scarlet is known for her leading role in “Wura,” a 2023 Showmax Nigeria Original series. As they prepare a meal of akara waffles and custard, she opens up about her journey into acting, the challenges of breaking into Nollywood, and how she navigates them all.

She also reveals her background as a former model and video vixen, and her decision to transition to acting full-time. We even get a surprising tidbit about her father, a sound engineer who once worked with legends like Sunny Ade and Sunny Nneji, and even has an Oscar under his belt for his work on “Last King of Scotland.”

Watch here: