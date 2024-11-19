New E-commerce Platform, Saleko Launches Black Friday Banga

Saleko an indigenous e-commerce platform merges the rich, bustling experience of Lagos markets with modern digital convenience and efficiency. Saleko transforms online shopping by capturing the lively essence of Nigeria’s traditional markets, allowing users to browse and buy from local vendors directly from their mobile or desktop.

With features like price comparison, bargaining, and bulk buying, Saleko brings the familiar feel of in-person shopping online, making it easy for customers to explore both locally-made and globally sourced products without stepping outside.

The platform connects buyers to a variety of Nigerian markets—whether it’s spare parts from Ladipo, electronics from Alaba, or fashion items from Balogun customers can shop from different markets.

The Beta online marketplace Saleko, in a bid to connect with its target audience, has launched its Black Friday Banga a special shopping fair where shoppers across Lagos enjoy up to 50% price slashes on various items and an unbelievable ₦100 delivery fee within Lagos throughout November.

The Black Friday Banga which began on Monday, November 11th will run till Saturday, November 30th 2024, this sale is not limited to any product category as shoppers can enjoy these discounts on different products ranging from Fashion, beauty items, electronics, groceries, and lots more. Shoppers get a 10% discount on their first order when they sign up on the platform.

Online vendors can connect to a wide audience and sell more on Saleko when they sign up as sellers. So, whether you are planning to gift your loved ones, treat yourself, stock up on everyday essentials, or reach a wider audience as a business owner, there is something for you on Saleko and during the Black Friday Banga.

Visit their website to Buy Boku and Sell Brekete. Their user-friendly website enables you to shop without stress while the buyer protection policy guarantees the quality of products delivered to shoppers because vendors are only paid when shoppers confirm the quality of delivered items.

Do not miss out on their amazing offerings visit and shop on Saleko today.

