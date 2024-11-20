Women in the Arts Is Set to Host Her Workshop/Luncheon on Gender-Equitable Storytelling

Women in the Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in creative fields through mentorship, networking, and community-building initiatives, is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 grants for emerging female creators.

Founded by Brenda Uphopho, Women in the Arts is committed to bridging gender gaps in the creative sector, providing women with resources and support to elevate their voices and make meaningful contributions to arts and culture.

Each selected grant winner will receive ₦500,000 to support the production of an original performance, which will be showcased at the Lagos Fringe Festival.

This year’s grant recipients are:

Belinda Yanga

Erioluwa Popoola

Bunmi Awolowo

Lucia Ifechukwude Ikediashi & Omotola Coker Ibeh

Grant Process and Support

Doyenne Circle, Paws Studios, and Temple Productions NG supported the 2024 Women in the Arts grant program. Open to women aged 18-35 with a commitment to performance art and social change, the grant received around 100 entries. Submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges; Ego Boyo, Wana Udobang and Uju Dubas-Agbasi.

Proposals were assessed on artistic merit, innovation, alignment with project goals, potential impact, the artist’s experience, and budget.

Upcoming Workshop and Luncheon: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundzzzz”

In addition to the grant program, Women in the Arts is hosting a workshop and luncheon on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Freedom Park, Lagos Island. Themed “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundzzzz,” this event is focused on equipping women creatives with practical tools and frameworks to enhance gender-equitable storytelling in the performing arts.

Workshop Focus and Activities

The workshop, themed “Tools For Equitable Gender Storytelling” is designed to provide attendees with skills and insights into crafting stories that break gender stereotypes, promote female empowerment, and address gender-based issues in the art space.

Highlights of the event include:

Guest lecture by Dr. Yinka Egbokhare , a renowned lecturer from the University of Ibadan.

Networking and community-building sessions to foster connections among women in the arts.

Following the workshop, attendees are invited to a casual Luncheon designed to offer a relaxed setting for conversation, connection, and potential collaborations. This event will provide a unique space for participants to unwind, share insights, and enjoy good food and company as they strengthen bonds within the creative community.

About Brenda Uphopho

Brenda Uphopho, convener of Women in the Arts, is a tireless advocate for gender equity in the arts. Through her leadership, the organization has built platforms that empower women to tell their stories, advance in their craft, and thrive within the creative industry.

Brenda’s vision is to amplify diverse voices in Nigeria’s arts and culture scene, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for women creatives.

For more information on Women in the Arts, the grant program, or the upcoming workshop and luncheon, please send an email to [email protected].

