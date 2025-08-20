Biodun Stephen, Women in Arts Launch FRAME to Champion Gender Equity in Nollywood

Award-winning filmmaker and producer Biodun Stephen has announced her partnership & support for the Female Representation & Advancement In Media project tagged F.R.A.M.E. – an ambitious initiative curated by the Women In The Arts Collective set to debut at the Nigerian Film & TV Summit (NIFS) on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at the Legend Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

F.R.A.M.E. is a pioneering incubator and accelerator program dedicated to amplifying female voices and representation in the Arts & Media space with a focus on Nollywood. This innovative initiative provides emerging female filmmakers & storytellers with mentorship, training, and resources to develop compelling stories, build their craft, and navigate the industry.

By fostering a supportive community and promoting inclusivity, the programme aims to shatter glass ceilings and redefine the narrative of Nigerian film, showcasing the diverse talents and perspectives of female focused storytelling.

For decades, Nollywood has been a cultural powerhouse, shaping how Nigeria and Africa tell their stories. Yet, many of these narratives have been dominated by male perspectives, often reducing female characters to narrow stereotypes and limiting women’s influence behind the scenes. F.R.A.M.E. seeks to address this imbalance head-on.

As co-presenter, Biodun Stephen will shed light on the historical and ongoing portrayal of women in Nigerian cinema through a presentation titled “Rewriting Her Story”. The presentation will combine research, industry insights, and lived experiences to spark conversations on representation, inclusivity, and equity. Biodun Stephen will also join the panel conversation “Rewriting Her Story, Shaping the Future: Women’s Voices in Nigerian Film”, alongside industry icons Ego Boyo and Women In The Arts Convener; Brenda Fashugba, with Wana Udobang moderating. The discussion will explore strategies for increasing female representation in leadership roles in the Film and TV industry, enhancing workplace safety, and creating stories that accurately reflect the diverse experiences of women.

Biodun Stephen’s involvement reflects her continued dedication to championing women in the creative industry and her belief in Nollywood where female talent has equal opportunities to lead and create.

For too long, women’s stories have been told for them, not by them. This Film Incubator and accelerator programme is a platform where women can take control of their narratives, both on and off screen, backed by the training, mentorship, and resources they need to succeed, said Biodun Stephen.

F.R.A.M.E. will also provide Funding pathways for women-led projects and a commitment to inclusive storytelling that dismantles harmful stereotypes.

Admission is free with registration for NIFS 2025. For more information and to register, visit here.

