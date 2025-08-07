Connect with us

The 7th Edition of Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos 7.0) Set to Transform Lagos' Innovation Landscape

A Spotlight on Jameson Irish Whiskey’s New Brand Ambassador – Kita Mgbeje

More than just a Lager: Goldberg Black Shines as Custodian of Culture at ÀLÓ Concert 2025

Amstel Malta Honours Igbo Women’s Leadership and Resilience at August Meeting

NBC Celebrates 69 Graduates, Strengthening the Next Wave of Industry Leaders

CloseUp Brought the Vibe, bold confidence and Colours to Unilag Carnival 2025

Inside Oak & Teak’s 12th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating 12 Years of Redefining Interior Design in Nigeria

“Stories She Carries”: An Intimate Evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Bold Roots, Bright Codes: Youth Can Lead 2025 Sparks a Movement for Change

All the Bold Vibes From Smirnoff’s Chilltopia Celebration in Port Harcourt

4 hours ago

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated 7th edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT), an annual hallmark celebrating innovation and technological advancement. Scheduled for Thursday, December 4th, 2025, this premier event is organized by the Eko Innovation Centre in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology.

This year’s theme, “Future Technologies & Sustainable Lagos,” will explore the transformative potential of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, smart infrastructure, and clean energy solutions in shaping a sustainable, futuristic megacity.

The conference aims to go beyond ideas, emphasizing policy frameworks, real-world applications, and strategic collaborations that will develop and define Lagos.

This conference convenes key stakeholders across the tech ecosystem: policymakers, government representatives, venture capitalists, startups, and tech talent to shape policies aimed at advancing the development of an Innovative Lagos. Through insightful discussions and strategic engagements, AOT Lagos contributes to policy development, drives innovation outcomes, and supports the city’s evolution into a technological hub in Africa.

Participants can expect engaging sessions featuring panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and exhibitions. Notable highlights include:

  •  High-Level Keynotes and Panels: Government officials, global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry executives will dissect pressing issues and present transformative tech solutions.
  • Workshops & Breakout Sessions: The conference will host practical sessions on policy frameworks, tech-enabled infrastructure, smart governance, digital inclusion, and urban sustainability.
  • AOT Ecosystem Awards (4th Edition): Celebrating outstanding startups, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers that have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s tech growth.
  • Career Pavilion: An opportunity for emerging talents to connect with hiring organizations and recruitment experts.
  • Innovator Exhibitions: Showcasing cutting-edge products and services from local and international tech startups.
  • Collaborate Lagos Pitch: A platform where innovators present real solutions to real urban challenges before a panel of investors, partners, and policymakers.

AOT Lagos 7.0 is a movement toward a smarter, sustainable, and tech- driven Lagos. The conference offers unmatched opportunities to:

  •  Connect with investors, policymakers, and global leaders in the tech space
  • Explore actionable strategies for adopting emerging technologies
  • Participate in forward-thinking conversations that shape public policy and city
    innovation

As Lagos accelerates toward becoming a fully digitized smart megacity, AOT Lagos continues to be the nucleus of collaboration, innovation, and growth.

On December 4th, the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos will host a gathering dedicated to redefining the future of innovation in Africa’s most vibrant tech hub.

For more information and registration, visit here.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for AOT Lagos 7.0

