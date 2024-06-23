It’s #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

The wedding bells are ringing and we can hear them loud and clear. The countdown to David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido) tying the knot with Chioma Avril Rowland (aka Chef Chi) has begun!

This love story started way back.

In anticipation of their upcoming wedding, the sweethearts shared lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot on Instagram. The warmth each frame exudes is next to none and we can’t hold our excitement for these two who are #ChiVido2024.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @davido