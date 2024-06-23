Connect with us

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Perform "Love Me Jeje" on BBC Two's "Later... with Jools Holland"

BN TV Music

Folabi Nuel's New Single "You Are Good" feat. Victor Thompson is a Celebration of God's Goodness

BN TV Music

"I Bring the Afrobeats to Every Genre" - Ayra Starr on Visa's "Music Talk"

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey's "You Are You" Celebrates God's Unwavering Nature | Listen

Music

From Ayra Starr to Burna Boy... These Nigerian Artists Featured Their Mama's Voice in Their Songs

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

BN TV Music

Watch Simi & Falz's Hilarious "Borrow Me Your Baby" Video

BN TV Music News Style

Tems Reveals the Truth about Her Viral Oscars Blocking Moment to Harper's BAZAAR | WATCH

BN TV Music

Skiibii Teams Up with Don Jazzy on Groovy New Single "Open Bareta"

Music

It’s #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The wedding bells are ringing and we can hear them loud and clear. The countdown to David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido) tying the knot with Chioma Avril Rowland (aka Chef Chi) has begun!

This love story started way back.

In anticipation of their upcoming wedding, the sweethearts shared lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot on Instagram. The warmth each frame exudes is next to none and we can’t hold our excitement for these two who are #ChiVido2024.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @davido

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Krystal Chindori-Chininga on Returning to Zimbabwe After 8 Years in the US in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University
css.php