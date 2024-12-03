FeelLikeAChildAgain: Blessing Onyebueke’s Favourite Christmas Memory Was of Santa Giving Her a Doll

Dear Santa,

I hope this letter finds you well at the North Pole. As Christmas approaches, I’ve been reminiscing about my fondest childhood Christmas memory, and I just had to share it with you.

Every year, my family would gather at my grandparents’ house on Christmas Eve. The atmosphere was always magical, filled with laughter, love, and the scent of freshly cooked oha soup and akpu (fufu). But one year stands out in my mind.

I must have been around 8 years old. My siblings and I had spent the entire day helping my grandparents prepare for the big day. We even went to catch water in the stream. We decorated the Christmas tree, made festive crafts, and helped with the cooking.

As night fell, we all gathered around the tree, and my grandfather began to read “The Night Before Christmas.” The room was dimly lit with only the twinkling lights of the tree illuminating our faces. The fire crackled, and the harmattan breeze made everywhere cosy and sweet.

As my grandfather read, I remember feeling like I was part of the poem. I envisioned the sleigh bells ringing, the reindeer prancing, and your jolly laughter filling the air. That year, I wrote you a letter asking for a new doll and a bicycle. I had been dreaming of those gifts for months, and I could not wait to see if you would grant my wishes.

On Christmas morning, I ran downstairs to find that you had indeed brought me the doll but I didn’t see the bicycle. Mum told me that my bicycle was delaying Santa from coming, so he had to leave it for next year. I was overjoyed, and my siblings and I spent the rest of the day playing with our new doll.

Santa, that Christmas was truly magical, and it was a memory I will treasure forever. Your generosity and kindness made my childhood Christmas wishes come true, and for that, I will always be grateful.

As I have grown older, I have realised that the true magic of Christmas lies not in the gifts or the decorations but in the love, kindness and time we share with others. You, Santa, are a symbol of that magic, and I am so grateful to have grown up believing in the spirit of Christmas that you embody. Thank you for being a part of my childhood Christmas memories, Santa. I know you bring joy to children’s hearts all around the world and I am grateful for the role you play in making Christmas so special.

Please give Mrs. Claus and the elves a warm hug from me, and I look forward to leaving out some cookies for you on Christmas Eve.

With love and appreciation,

Ani Blessing.

