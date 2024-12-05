Connect with us

Say Hi to Baby Amani Greene: Taaooma and Abula's Bundle of Joy

Precious & Jay's Journey Began at the Office! Enjoy Their Lovely Proposal Photos

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Uzoechi Tom-Ona Misses Dancing with Masquerades on Christmas Day

Seun and Tunde's Love Jouney Began With a WhatsApp Status!

"You Are Beautiful" The “Blood Sisters” S2 Cast Shares Sweet & Kind Words That Will Make Your Day

Come Experience a Day of Fun with BellaNaija x BreatherNG's #FeelLikeAChild Campaign

Osas Ighodaro’s Glamorous Gala Look Belongs on Your Style Mood Board—See Photos

"Our Princess is Here!" Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Welcome Their Baby Girl | See Photos

"18 Years of Love, Lessons and Growth”–Darey & Deola Art Alade Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Mary and Darian's Wedding in London Was a Wholesome Display of Love!

7 mins ago

The joy of welcoming a new life is unmatched, and for content creator Taaooma and her husband Abula, it’s the start of a beautiful new chapter filled with love and happiness. The couple is overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child – a sweet baby girl who has already stolen their hearts.

The happy new parents shared the special news in an Instagram post, introducing their bundle of joy to the world. Their little princess, named Amani Korede Makeda Greene, arrived on November 7, 2024, and has brought so much light into their lives.

Four years ago, we celebrated Taaooma and Abula’s engagement and the love story that led them to that unforgettable moment. Now, their journey continues as they embrace parenthood with their adorable new addition.

Check out their adorable baby announcement below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monkèlé (@taaooma)

