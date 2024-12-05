Say Hi to Baby Amani Greene: Taaooma and Abula’s Bundle of Joy

The joy of welcoming a new life is unmatched, and for content creator Taaooma and her husband Abula, it’s the start of a beautiful new chapter filled with love and happiness. The couple is overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child – a sweet baby girl who has already stolen their hearts.

The happy new parents shared the special news in an Instagram post, introducing their bundle of joy to the world. Their little princess, named Amani Korede Makeda Greene, arrived on November 7, 2024, and has brought so much light into their lives.

Four years ago, we celebrated Taaooma and Abula’s engagement and the love story that led them to that unforgettable moment. Now, their journey continues as they embrace parenthood with their adorable new addition.

Check out their adorable baby announcement below