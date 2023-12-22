From England, With Love! Melanie & Ore’s Destination Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Connect with us

There is nothing more exciting than having a picturesque wedding at the destination of your dreams. Melanie and Ore took their love to England and it was nothing short of beautiful.

Melanie looked so gorgeous in her wedding dress and Ore showed up looking dapper, complementing her in every way. From the morning prep to the exchange of vows in a serene ceremony and the lit reception… The love and joy on their special day was unmistakable and it radiated through everyone present. Melanie and Ore are such a beautiful couple and their wedding video will add beautiful smiles to your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Bride @melkoroldn
Videography@i_am_kayode
Photography: @NelsonNiteh

