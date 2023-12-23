Connect with us

Catch Some of Your Faves at Omashola & Britnee's Wedding | #Sholiza2023

Reality TV star and actor Omashola tied the knot with the love of life, Britnee Malin, in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. The wedding took place on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The couple’s traditional wedding, church ceremony, and reception were all held in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was attended by a who’s who of Nigerian celebrities, including Mercy Eke, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo and Lucy Edet. The guests were all dressed to impress, and there were some truly show-stopping fashion moments.

The Couple

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMASHOLA KOLA OBUROH (@sholzy23)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMASHOLA KOLA OBUROH (@sholzy23)

Guests

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

