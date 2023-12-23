Relationships
Catch Some of Your Faves at Omashola & Britnee’s Wedding | #Sholiza2023
Reality TV star and actor Omashola tied the knot with the love of life, Britnee Malin, in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. The wedding took place on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The couple’s traditional wedding, church ceremony, and reception were all held in Lagos, Nigeria.
It was attended by a who’s who of Nigerian celebrities, including Mercy Eke, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo and Lucy Edet. The guests were all dressed to impress, and there were some truly show-stopping fashion moments.
The Couple
Guests
