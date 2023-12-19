Omashola & Britnee Malin Share Wedding Date with Adorable Family Portraits

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian reality television star Omashola Kola Oburoh and his beautiful fiancée, Britnee Malin, are counting down to their wedding day.

The Big Brother Naija star shared beautiful pictures of him and his young family on his official Instagram page. In the slides, Omashola could be seen twinning with his son in the Warri traditional outfit while his South African wife rocked a similar outfit.

He captioned the post, “When I finally find someone to spend the rest of my life with. 23/12/23.”

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMASHOLA KOLA OBUROH (@sholzy23)

