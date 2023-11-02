DMW’s Morravey Releases Debut EP “RAVI”

Morravey, the talented artist who recently joined Davido’s record label DMW, has released her highly anticipated EP, “RAVI.” Featuring five tracks spanning R&B, Pop, Afrobeats, and Dance genres, this marks Morravey’s impressive solo debut.

The title, RAVI, meaning sunlight, mirrors the radiant energy Morravey brings to her music, showcasing her versatility and musical prowess.

The journey through RAVI begins with “What Is Love,” a soul-stirring exploration of love’s complexities, blending soulful vocals with Afro R&B melodies. “High Again” follows a euphoric celebration of love, self-discovery, and youthful exuberance.

“Condo” pays vibrant homage to Port Harcourt, incorporating local language and authentic sounds, while “My Baby” is a heartfelt ode to enduring affection. The EP culminates with “Magician,” featuring Davido, combining their distinct voices against rhythmic beats, celebrating the strength and independence of young women.

Listen

Stream here.