DMW's Morravey Releases Debut EP "RAVI"

New Video: Ajebo Hustlers — No Wam

Spotify Celebrates Nigerian Creatives at #SpotifyPodcastsLagos & #SpotifyAfrobeats Events in Lagos

New Video: Gyakie — Rent Free

New Video: Crayon feat. Ayra Starr — Ngozi

Trick or Treat! What Your Favourite Celebs Wore for the Weekend Before Halloween

WATCH Rema’s Moment of Magic at the 2023 Ballon d’Or

Qing Madi Breaks Down the Lyrics of Hit Song “Ole” with BNXN

Khaid: A Star of The Next Generation of Nigerian Music

New Video: Patoranking feat. Victony — Babylon

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Morravey, the talented artist who recently joined Davido’s record label DMW, has released her highly anticipated EP, “RAVI.” Featuring five tracks spanning R&B, Pop, Afrobeats, and Dance genres, this marks Morravey’s impressive solo debut.

The title, RAVI, meaning sunlight, mirrors the radiant energy Morravey brings to her music, showcasing her versatility and musical prowess.

The journey through RAVI begins with “What Is Love,” a soul-stirring exploration of love’s complexities, blending soulful vocals with Afro R&B melodies. “High Again” follows a euphoric celebration of love, self-discovery, and youthful exuberance.

Condo” pays vibrant homage to Port Harcourt, incorporating local language and authentic sounds, while “My Baby” is a heartfelt ode to enduring affection. The EP culminates with “Magician,” featuring Davido, combining their distinct voices against rhythmic beats, celebrating the strength and independence of young women.

Listen

 

Stream here.

