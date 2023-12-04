See BTS Photos and Trailer for the BB Sasore-Directed Prime Video Original “Breath of Life”

Connect with us

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Prime Video is gearing up for the premiere of its original film, “Breath of Life,” on December 15, 2023. The film follows the story of Timi, a wealthy man grappling with grief and despair after a devastating loss.

Directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, “Breath of Life” delves into the transformative encounter between Timi and Elijah, a humble young man who becomes his housekeeper. Through Elijah’s unwavering kindness and compassion, Timi embarks on a path of self-discovery, rediscovering the joy of living and the true purpose of his wealth.

The film features a stellar cast of talented actors, including Wale Ojo as Timi, Chimezie Imo as Elijah, and Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, and Eku Edewor in supporting roles. Veteran actors Sam Dede, Tina Mba, and Sambasa Nzeribe bring their captivating presence to the cast, enriching the film with their masterful portrayals.

See BTS photos below:

Watch the trailer below:

