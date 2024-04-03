Wole Soyinka’s “The Man Died” is Coming to Life as a Feature Film this July | Watch Trailer

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Man Died,” a memoir written by Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, is set to be released as a feature film directed by Awam Amkpa and will be available to watch in July this year.

During Nigeria’s Civil War, in the late 1960s, Soyinka’s outspoken criticisms of the authorities’ action during the war landed him in prison for twenty-two months by the Nigerian military government. In 1972, he published the memoir, a chronicle of his experiences in prison which explored themes like survival, perseverance and resilience.

Now, his experiences are adapted into a film starring Wale Ojo, Sam Dede, Nobert Young, Chidi Mokeme, Segilola Ogida and Simileoluwa Hassan. Written by Bode Asiyanbi and produced by Femi Odugbemi, the film is expected to premiere in July, Soyinka’s birth month, coinciding with his 90th birthday.

Watch the trailer here:

