Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

‘At Ease’ Trailer Released — A First Look at Seun Richards’ Feature Film

Movies Movies & TV

Comfort Booth’s Debut Film "The Hotel Room" Starring Ibrahim Suleiman & Tope Olowoniyan to Premiere at AFRIFF

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan’s New Film "Recall" Starring Sharon Ooja Set to Premiere at AFRIFF

Movies & TV Style

Style Dominated the Red Carpet at "The Uprising: Wives On Strike" Premiere—See All the Looks

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions Style

“The Smart Money Woman” Star Osas Ighodaro Appears On  BET & BET France (First Look)

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence: Netflix Reveals Exciting 2024 Lineup with Play Network’s Hijack 93

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

“To Love And Protect” Starring Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Set for London PAFF Screening

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Money Talk Will Make You Smile and Get Your Finances in Check | #HerMoneyHerPower

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kiekie, Saidi Balogun, Teniola Aladese, Antar Laniyan & More Join the Cast of Kunle Afolayan’s "Aníkúlápó" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

"Hijack ‘93" Trailer is Here – Brace Yourself for the Thrills!

Movies & TV

‘At Ease’ Trailer Released — A First Look at Seun Richards’ Feature Film

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for Seun Richards feature film ‘At Ease’ has been released ahead of its October 16 debut on Prime Video.

‘At Ease’ explores the complex dynamics of family and the emotional toll that war leaves behind. The story follows Captain Agbo, a soldier battling the invisible scars of war as he struggles to hold onto his family, sanity, and life.

Directed by Seun Richards and written by Stephanie Dadet, the film is produced by  Ikechukwu Omenaihe, Steve Gukas, and Dotun Olakunri.

The cast includes Asa’ah Samuel, Anee Icha, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Eyiyemi Olivia Rogbinyin, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta, and others.

At Ease will be available exclusively on Prime Video from October 16, 2024.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php