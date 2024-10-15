‘At Ease’ Trailer Released — A First Look at Seun Richards’ Feature Film

The official trailer for Seun Richards feature film ‘At Ease’ has been released ahead of its October 16 debut on Prime Video.

‘At Ease’ explores the complex dynamics of family and the emotional toll that war leaves behind. The story follows Captain Agbo, a soldier battling the invisible scars of war as he struggles to hold onto his family, sanity, and life.

Directed by Seun Richards and written by Stephanie Dadet, the film is produced by Ikechukwu Omenaihe, Steve Gukas, and Dotun Olakunri.

The cast includes Asa’ah Samuel, Anee Icha, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Eyiyemi Olivia Rogbinyin, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta, and others.

At Ease will be available exclusively on Prime Video from October 16, 2024.

Watch the trailer below: