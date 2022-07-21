BN TV
9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s “Buga” is a Trans-Generational Tune!
Kizz Daniel and Tekno made a song that is perfect for everyone.
Since its release, “Buga” has been the most played song in Nigeria, and it was one of the best-performing songs on the Turntable Charts in the first quarter.
In typical Kizz Daniel fashion, the record has had a huge effect, even becoming the most Shazam’d music in the world not long after its release.
#1 most Shazam song in the world is officially #BUGA 🦚🥵
__https://t.co/XMYCRklEfz pic.twitter.com/oMma3ChDIr
— VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) May 16, 2022
The upbeat, bright tune has become an anthem for anybody who wants to have a good time, as well as a dance to it has gone viral. We have proof that their smash hit “Buga” is a track for all generations.
See for yourself!
The kids can recite it like A, B, C…
View this post on Instagram
A simple dance routine that keeps the toddlers busy for hours
View this post on Instagram
With “Buga”, you get premium entertainment for everyone even at school events
View this post on Instagram
Easy for the baddies to add their twist to it and make it badass
View this post on Instagram
As a young man, the buga dance is one you can do with your swag still intact
View this post on Instagram
See more proof in the slides below:
View this post on Instagram