9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s “Buga” is a Trans-Generational Tune!

Kizz Daniel and Tekno made a song that is perfect for everyone.

Since its release, “Buga” has been the most played song in Nigeria, and it was one of the best-performing songs on the Turntable Charts in the first quarter.

In typical Kizz Daniel fashion, the record has had a huge effect, even becoming the most Shazam’d music in the world not long after its release.

The upbeat, bright tune has become an anthem for anybody who wants to have a good time, as well as a dance to it has gone viral. We have proof that their smash hit “Buga” is a track for all generations.

See for yourself!

The kids can recite it like A, B, C…

A simple dance routine that keeps the toddlers busy for hours

With “Buga”, you get premium entertainment for everyone even at school events

Easy for the baddies to add their twist to it and make it badass

As a young man, the buga dance is one you can do with your swag still intact

See more proof in the slides below: