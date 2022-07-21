Connect with us

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kizz Daniel and Tekno made a song that is perfect for everyone.

Since its release, “Buga” has been the most played song in Nigeria, and it was one of the best-performing songs on the Turntable Charts in the first quarter.

In typical Kizz Daniel fashion, the record has had a huge effect, even becoming the most Shazam’d music in the world not long after its release.

The upbeat, bright tune has become an anthem for anybody who wants to have a good time, as well as a dance to it has gone viral. We have proof that their smash hit “Buga” is a track for all generations.

See for yourself!

The kids can recite it like A, B, C…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chuks D General (@chuksdgeneral)

A simple dance routine that keeps the toddlers busy for hours

With “Buga”, you get premium entertainment for everyone even at school events 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kanla prudy (@kanlaprudy)

Easy for the baddies to add their twist to it and make it badass

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NK 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@nksogorgeous)

As a young man, the buga dance is one you can do with your swag still intact

See more proof in the slides below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

