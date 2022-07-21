Connect with us

New Video: Niniola - Want

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

Yemi Alade Talks Fame & Music Career in New Episode of "The Wunmi Bello Show"

Watch Tito & Tolani Make Something Delicious in Episode Two of "Bukie’s Kitchen Take Over"

New Music: Magixx - Shaye

Don’t Miss Episode 7 (American Express) of “Papa Benji” Season 3

New Music + Video: BNXN feat. Wande Coal - Kenkele

10 Kitchen Hacks Bukie of "The Kitchen Muse" Swears-By

Elena's Confidence Level is A1! See the Adorable Moment She Introduced Her Dad Bovi on Stage

HIV is not a death sentence! You can live a normal life with the right counselling and treatment

New Video: Niniola – Want

Afro-house singer, Niniola, has released the music video for “Want“, shot in Lagos and directed by Ritzy for Crane Studios.

“Want” is an uptempo Amapiano/dance song that sees Niniola singing about a guy who has been talking and was so confident that Niniola couldn’t get him to date/be with her. The song is a definite party starter, produced by one of Nigeria’s finest Amapiano duos, Smeez and D3an. In Niniola’s words, “Everybody knows I love to sing and dance, and as the Queen of Afro-House, it is my duty to always keep you on the dancefloor.”

