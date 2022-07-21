New Video: Niniola – Want

Afro-house singer, Niniola, has released the music video for “Want“, shot in Lagos and directed by Ritzy for Crane Studios.

“Want” is an uptempo Amapiano/dance song that sees Niniola singing about a guy who has been talking and was so confident that Niniola couldn’t get him to date/be with her. The song is a definite party starter, produced by one of Nigeria’s finest Amapiano duos, Smeez and D3an. In Niniola’s words, “Everybody knows I love to sing and dance, and as the Queen of Afro-House, it is my duty to always keep you on the dancefloor.”

Watch the video below: