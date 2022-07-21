Kate Henshaw Takes Us Down Memory Lane in New Episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

In the first episode of the season of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast“, award-winning Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw sat with hosts Naz, Zulu and Damola to share her experience in the movie industry.

She took us down memory lane and shared how she got into acting, her first award, and more.

Kate also shared an experience that she would never forget. “I lost the chance to audition for a role because I was thirty minutes late. Since then I vowed I’d never be late to anything again.”

Watch the full episode below: