Kate Henshaw Takes Us Down Memory Lane in New Episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

New Video: Niniola - Want

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

Yemi Alade Talks Fame & Music Career in New Episode of "The Wunmi Bello Show"

Watch Tito & Tolani Make Something Delicious in Episode Two of "Bukie’s Kitchen Take Over"

New Music: Magixx - Shaye

Don’t Miss Episode 7 (American Express) of “Papa Benji” Season 3

New Music + Video: BNXN feat. Wande Coal - Kenkele

10 Kitchen Hacks Bukie of "The Kitchen Muse" Swears-By

Elena's Confidence Level is A1! See the Adorable Moment She Introduced Her Dad Bovi on Stage

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In the first episode of the season of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast“, award-winning Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw sat with hosts Naz, Zulu and Damola to share her experience in the movie industry.

She took us down memory lane and shared how she got into acting, her first award, and more.

Kate also shared an experience that she would never forget. “I lost the chance to audition for a role because I was thirty minutes late. Since then I vowed I’d never be late to anything again.”

Watch the full episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

