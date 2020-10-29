Despite The Hiccups, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Is Staying Positive About Her Appointment As WTO’s DG

Connect with us

It’s no longer news that the former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been recommended as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She won support from the bulk of member states, including Japan, China, and the EU. Unfortunately, the U.S. government is against her appointment.

Because of this, the General Counsel has postponed its announcement of the new Director-General till the 9th of November after the U.S. presidential elections.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took to her Twitter page to express her gratitude to the WTO for the progression of the Director-General bid and she remains positive about her appointment.

She wrote:

Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus. We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!

 

 

 

Photo Credit: @NOIweala

