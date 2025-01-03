Connect with us

This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan"

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style

Make Ofe Nsala (White Soup) Like a Pro with Joyful Cook

Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with "This Year"

Chidimma Adetshina Shares Her Big Plans for 2025: Global Travel, Advocacy & More

Nathaniel Bassey Ushers Us into the New Year with "Baba We Thank You O"

Add Some Spice to Your New Year Spread with YeyiloTV's Peppered Chicken

Kirk Franklin's Year of Big Wins & Lessons

Start 2025 Right with "God Abeg" by Jimmy 'PJ' Odukoya feat. Greatman Takit

This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

Looking for a hearty, comforting dish that’s perfect for the whole family? Lizzy Mathis has just the recipe for you with her easy one-pot beef stew. Packed with tender beef, hearty vegetables, and rich flavours, this classic dish is a must-try, especially on chilly weekends.

Lizzy’s one-pot beef stew is simple to prepare, brimming with nutrients, and full of bold, satisfying flavours. Made in a cast iron Dutch oven, it’s the ultimate comfort food, featuring tender beef, soft potatoes, mushrooms and a rich, savoury broth that comes together effortlessly.

Watch how she makes it below

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

