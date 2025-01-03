This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

Looking for a hearty, comforting dish that’s perfect for the whole family? Lizzy Mathis has just the recipe for you with her easy one-pot beef stew. Packed with tender beef, hearty vegetables, and rich flavours, this classic dish is a must-try, especially on chilly weekends.

Lizzy’s one-pot beef stew is simple to prepare, brimming with nutrients, and full of bold, satisfying flavours. Made in a cast iron Dutch oven, it’s the ultimate comfort food, featuring tender beef, soft potatoes, mushrooms and a rich, savoury broth that comes together effortlessly.

Watch how she makes it below