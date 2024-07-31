Your Rice & Beans Just Got Better With Joyful Cook’s Local Sauce Recipe

No sauce complements rice and beans better than a homemade local sauce. Joyful Cook shows us how to create the perfect recipe.

Rice and beans with sauce or stew is a beloved dish across Nigeria and Africa. For this local sauce, Joyful Cook combines red bell peppers, scotch bonnet peppers, palm oil, iru (fermented locust beans), dried/smoked fish, crayfish, fried mackerel, boiled eggs, ginger powder, and seasonings to taste. To capture the authentic local flavour, she serves the dish with some fried plantains on a banana leaf.

Watch her cooking process below: