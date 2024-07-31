Connect with us

Your Rice & Beans Just Got Better With Joyful Cook's Local Sauce Recipe

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan Become First Black Couple to Win Love Island

Ayra Starr Shines in "Commas" Live Performance at Vevo Studio

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom: Josh2Funny Shares His Story on "With Chude"

Twin Fashion Flames: Check Out the Hottest Looks from BBNaija S9 Launch

Kcee Drops Upbeat Music Video for "Obalende"

Watch Seyi Vibez Live the Good Life in "Santorini" Video

Ify's Kitchen Reveals the Secret to Perfect & Delicious Ewa Agoyin

37 mins ago

No sauce complements rice and beans better than a homemade local sauce. Joyful Cook shows us how to create the perfect recipe.

Rice and beans with sauce or stew is a beloved dish across Nigeria and Africa. For this local sauce, Joyful Cook combines red bell peppers, scotch bonnet peppers, palm oil, iru (fermented locust beans), dried/smoked fish, crayfish, fried mackerel, boiled eggs, ginger powder, and seasonings to taste. To capture the authentic local flavour, she serves the dish with some fried plantains on a banana leaf.

Watch her cooking process below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

